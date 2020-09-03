Kiadis announces investor events for September 2020

/EIN News/ -- Company announces Notice of Results for the six months ended June 30, 2020

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, September 3, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell-based medicines for life-threatening diseases, announces its investor events for September 2020.

Interim results

Kiadis will be issuing its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 at 7:00 CEST / 6:00 BST / 1:00 EDT on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Kiadis’ management will host a webcast and conference call for analysts on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 9:00 EDT. A copy of the announcement will be made available on the Kiadis website and details of the webcast and conference call will be made available within the For Investors section of the Company website. The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be made available.

In addition, members of the Kiadis management team will participate in the following investor events in September:

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

September 21 – 23, 2020 Virtual Format

Kiadis will be presenting on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:40 EDT and participating in one-on-one meetings with investors on September 21.

KBC Virtual Life Sciences Conference

September 22 – 23, 2020

Kiadis will be presenting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 9:00 CET and participating in one-on-one meetings with investors on September 22 and 23.

Kiadis contacts

Kiadis:

Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com



LifeSpring LifeSciences Communication:

Leon Melens (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl



Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

kiadis@optimumcomms.com



Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis nv ('Kiadis') is een Nederlands beursgenoteerd biotechbedrijf dat nieuwe geneesmiddelen ontwikkelt tegen ernstige ziekten, maakt de financiële kalender voor de maand september bekend.

Halfjaarresultaten

Kiadis zal haar resultaten over de eerste zes maanden van 2020 publiceren op 30 september aanstaande om 07:00 uur in de ochtend.

In de middag houdt Kiadis’ management om 15:00 uur een conference call voor analisten. De call vindt plaats in het Engels. De aankondiging wordt gepubliceerd op de website van Kiadis. De details voor toegang tot de call/webcast zijn te vinden onder For Investors . Een opname van de webcast zal kort na afloop beschikbaar zijn.

Financiële conferenties

Leden van het management van Kiadis nemen in september daarnaast deel aan een aantal financiële conferenties:

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Van 21 – 23 september 2020, Virtueel online

Kiadis presenteert op maandag 21 september 2020 om 11:40 EDT (05:40 Europese tijd) en neemt op 21 september deel aan een-op-een-bijeenkomsten met investeerders.

KBC Virtual Life Sciences Conference

Van 22 – 23 september 2020

Kiadis presenteert op dinsdag 22 september 2020 om 9.00 uur Europese tijd en neemt deel aan een-op-een-bijeenkomsten met investeerders op 22 en 23 september.

Dit persbericht vormt een vertaling van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd bepalend.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis’ or, as appropriate, Kiadis’ officers’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.