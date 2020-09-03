Oahu and Maui Employees Test Positive for COVID-19  

HONOLULU — Employees on Oahu and Maui reported positive COVID-19 test results today, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced.

The Oahu employee works in the Kapuaiwa Building in downtown Honolulu and has been teleworking. The employee went to the office briefly on Sunday. Consequently, as a precaution, the office, restroom, and entryway will receive additional cleaning and disinfecting.

The Maui employee, who is asymptomatic, works at Hoapili Hale and was last at work on Friday.

After conferring with the Department of Health, coworkers with close prolonged contact were notified, advised to self-quarantine, and seek guidance from their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

The individual’s work area will receive additional disinfecting. The courthouse is cleaned and disinfected twice daily and DOH advised this appropriately addresses the circumstances.

There are now 12 confirmed positive cases for Judiciary employees statewide – nine on Oahu, two on Maui, and one on Hawaii island.