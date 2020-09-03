The NCDOR Will Upgrade Many of its Online Payment Web Pages in September
The N.C. Department of Revenue will upgrade a number of online payment web pages on the agency website in September.
The web pages involved do not require a login and password, and primarily deal with individual income and corporate income and franchise payments. There are a number of improvements in this upgrade including:
- The new payment web pages are compatible with most current web browsers.
- The new payment web pages will work on mobile devices like smart phones and tablets.
- Taxpayers will be able to schedule estimated payments up to one year in advance.
- The new payment web pages will have a more modern and streamlined appearance.
This upgrade is the second phase of an electronic services project that began with the introduction of a new agency website in December of 2017. The specific file and pay web pages to be replaced are:
- D-400V Individual Income Payment
- D-400V Amended Individual Income Payment
- NC-40 Individual Income Estimated Tax
- D-410 Individual Income Application for Extension
- CD-V Franchise Tax and Corporate Income Tax Payment
- CD-V Amended Franchise Tax and Corporate Income Tax Payment Vouchers
- CD-429 Corporate Estimated Income Tax
- CD-419 Application for Extension for Franchise and Corporate Income Tax
Watch a short video that features the new and improved web pages.
See screenshots of the new payment web pages.
The agency will announce the specific go-live date for the upgrade later this month.