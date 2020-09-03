The NCDOR Will Upgrade Many of its Online Payment Web Pages in September

The N.C. Department of Revenue will upgrade a number of online payment web pages on the agency website in September.

The web pages involved do not require a login and password, and primarily deal with individual income and corporate income and franchise payments. There are a number of improvements in this upgrade including:

The new payment web pages are compatible with most current web browsers.

The new payment web pages will work on mobile devices like smart phones and tablets.

Taxpayers will be able to schedule estimated payments up to one year in advance.

The new payment web pages will have a more modern and streamlined appearance.

This upgrade is the second phase of an electronic services project that began with the introduction of a new agency website in December of 2017. The specific file and pay web pages to be replaced are:

D-400V Individual Income Payment

D-400V Amended Individual Income Payment

NC-40 Individual Income Estimated Tax

D-410 Individual Income Application for Extension

CD-V Franchise Tax and Corporate Income Tax Payment

CD-V Amended Franchise Tax and Corporate Income Tax Payment Vouchers

CD-429 Corporate Estimated Income Tax

CD-419 Application for Extension for Franchise and Corporate Income Tax

Watch a short video that features the new and improved web pages.

See screenshots of the new payment web pages.

The agency will announce the specific go-live date for the upgrade later this month.