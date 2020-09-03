Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, Sept. 2, 2020

Department of Health: 339 New Cases and One Additional COVID-19 Death An O‘ahu man, in the 50 to 59-year-old age group, is the 75th person to pass away from coronavirus in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic. He had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital. Of the 339 new positive cases reported today, 90 are from previous illness onset and represent past infection. Please see the footnote below for a further explanation of the previous cases added to today’s count.

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “It is important to point out that 27 of the total cases reported today were identified as a result of ongoing “surge testing.” Although many more test results from surge testing will be received during the next couple of weeks, it is reassuring to see that the positivity rate is only 0.4 percent (27/5,674) or below 1%.”

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept. 2, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 302 8,149 Hawai‘i 35 418 Maui 2 338 Kaua‘i 0 57 Moloka‘i 0 4 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 25 Total Cases 339 8,991++ Deaths 1 75

++ 90 of the newly reported cases are previously diagnosed cases between 8/20 and 8/31. Reporting was delayed as the result of a private laboratory report format issue, which has been corrected. As a result of updated information, one (1) case was re-catagorized from O‘ahu to Hawai‘i island, and one case from O ‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Hospitalization count as of 9/1/20 at 4:12 pm: 11-Hawai‘i,29-Maui, 236-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 5,245 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 207,431** 8,991 198,415 Total Number of Surge Tests 5,674 27 5,647

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **25 test results were inconclusive

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division:https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: 2,099 Passengers Arrive on Monday On Monday, a total of 2,099 people arrived in Hawai‘i including 468 visitors and 782 returning residents. There was a total of 33 arriving flights. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state but does not show interisland travel.

AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020

KONA MAUI O‘AHU LĪHUʻE TOTAL Crew 8 20 100 10 138 Transit 2 146 148 Military 124 124 Exempt 222 222 Relocate to Hawai‘i 10 14 183 10 217 Returning Resident 42 86 625 29 782 Visitor 39 34 357 38 468 GRAND TOTAL 99 156 1,757 87 2,099 Flights 5 3 24 1 33

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/5236/090120-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

*Note: The data presented in this DND is a day behind and shows information for Monday’s flights.

University of Hawai‘i: Social Media Campaign Launched to Encourage Mask Wearing, Physical Distancing Mānoa Now, a student organization at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, has launched A Surfboard Apart social media campaign in partnership UH Mānoa College of Social Sciences (CSS) and DOH. The group’s goal is to encourage mask wearing and physical distancing among their peers – if not for themselves, then for their loved ones. A Surfboard Apart centers around the use of a surfboard as a visual aid to approximate a distance of six feet between mask-wearing individuals. By using a relatable local item as a measuring device, the students aim to break through pandemic indifference among their peers with new, contextually relevant and memorable messaging. Mānoa Now students are developing a series of videos and posts as part of this campaign. The campaign comes at a critical point in the state’s efforts to flatten its COVID-19 spike. While older adults continue to be the most at-risk for severe illness, it is the 20 to 30-year-old age group who may be the driving force behind COVID-19’s spread in the islands.

DOH Communication Coordinator Bronwyn Sinclair-White said, “DOH is proud to support this student-led campaign. Working with the students has been incredibly rewarding and mutually beneficial. The students know their peers best, and they have put together a campaign that is sure to resonate with this age group.” To view more:

https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/09/02/covid19-peer-messaging/

