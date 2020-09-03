Travertine Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Travertine Market Research Report 2020”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travertine Market
This report focuses on Travertine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Travertine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Levantina
Topalidis
Dermitzakis
Antolini
Temmer Marble
Indiana Limestone Company
SINAI
Mumal Marbles
Polycor
Aurangzeb Marble Industry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Natural Travertine
Artificial Travertine
Segment by Application
Construction and Decoration
Statuary and Monuments
Furniture
Other
