SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of BMCH, BYFC, CGIX, and PTI Mergers

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BMCH ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BMC’s agreement to merge with Builders FirstSource, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, BMC’s shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-bmc-stock-holdings-inc .

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BYFC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Broadway’s agreement to merge with CFBanc Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Broadway will issue 13.626 shares of Broadway common stock to CFBanc shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-broadway-financial-corporation .

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: CGIX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cancer Genetics’ agreement to merge with StemoniX, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Cancer Genetics will issue a number of shares of Cancer Genetics common stock to StemoniX shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cancer-genetics-inc .

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PTI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Proteostasis’ agreement to merge with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Proteostasis will issue a number of shares of Proteostasis common stock to Yumanity shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-proteostasis-therapeutics-inc .

