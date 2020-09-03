SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of PRNB, CBMG, PFNX, and VAR Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRNB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Principia’s agreement to be acquired by Sanofi. Under the terms of the agreement, Principia’s shareholders will receive $100.00 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-principia-biopharma-inc .

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CBMG ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cellular Biomedicine’s agreement to be acquired by a consortium headed by Bizuo (Tony) Liu. Under the terms of the agreement Cellular Biomedicine’s shareholders will receive $19.75 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cellular-biomedicine-group-inc .

Pfenex Inc. (NYSE American: PFNX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pfenex’s agreement to be acquired Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfenex’s shareholders will receive $12.00 in cash and one contingent value right per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-pfenex-inc .

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Varian’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Siemens Healthineers AG. Under the terms of the agreement, Varian’s shareholders will receive $177.50 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-varian-medical-systems-inc .

