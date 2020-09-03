SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of NTN, MVC, MR, and GLIBA Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE American: NTN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NTN Buzztime’s agreement to merge with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, NTN Buzztime will issue a number of shares of NTN Buzztime common stock to Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stockholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ntn-buzztime-inc .

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MVC Capital’s agreement to merge with Barings BDC, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, MVC Capital’s shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of Barings BDC and $0.39492 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-mvc-capital-inc .

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Montage Resources’ agreement to merge with Southwestern Energy Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Montage Resources’ shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of Southwestern Energy per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-montage-resources-corporation .

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: GLIBA ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GCI Liberty’s agreement to merge with Liberty Broadband Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, GCI Liberty’s shareholders will receive a number of shares of Liberty Broadband common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-gci-liberty-inc .

