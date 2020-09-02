PR 20-62 Save the Bay v. Department of Environmental Management – No violation

The Complainant submitted a ten-part APRA request to DEM and alleged that DEM violated the APRA when it: (1) untimely responded to certain requests; (2) withheld documents responsive to certain requests; (3) provided links to websites in response to certain requests rather than providing copies of documents; (4) failed to include warning letters in response to a certain part of the request; and (5) failed to comply with the Complainant's request to review the documents prior to copying. Based on the record before us, and the plain language of the APRA, this Office found no violations for the reasons explained in the finding.