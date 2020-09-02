Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,290 in the last 365 days.

PR 20-62 Save the Bay v. Department of Environmental Management – No violation

The Complainant submitted a ten-part APRA request to DEM and alleged that DEM violated the APRA when it: (1) untimely responded to certain requests; (2) withheld documents responsive to certain requests; (3) provided links to websites in response to certain requests rather than providing copies of documents; (4) failed to include warning letters in response to a certain part of the request; and (5) failed to comply with the Complainant's request to review the documents prior to copying. Based on the record before us, and the plain language of the APRA, this Office found no violations for the reasons explained in the finding.

You just read:

PR 20-62 Save the Bay v. Department of Environmental Management – No violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.