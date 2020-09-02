Board of Elections reminds voters drop boxes are available to return their Primary ballots

CRANSTON, RI: Voters have the option of returning their September 8 Primary mail ballot in drop boxes located at each City/Town Hall across the state, regardless of city or town of residence. A list of drop boxes and available hours is available at www.elections.ri.gov. Ballots placed in these drop boxes are regularly delivered by the local Board of Canvassers to the Board of Elections for processing.

A drop box is also available at the Board of Elections at 2000 Plainfield Pike in Cranston. Voters will also have the option to utilize drop boxes located at each polling place on September 8.

Ballots will need to be sealed in the accompanying certification envelope and placed in the authorized drop boxes by 8 p.m. on September 8 to be eligible to be counted.

Voters still have the option of mailing their ballot inside the provided postage paid return envelope. If mailed, the ballot would need to be received by the Board of Elections by September 8 at 8 p.m.

Media Contact: Miguel Nunez 401-222-2345 miguel.j.nunez@elections.ri.gov