Road Weather Information Systems to be installed in west central Minnesota (Sept. 2, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, motorists traveling throughout west central Minnesota can expect short-term lane closures as Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) stations are installed in nine different locations. The project will be completed in November.

Hwy 9 near Murdock Mile Post (MP) 24.5

Hwy 12 near Holloway MP 27.0

Hwy 10 near Frazee MP 55.2

Hwy 27 near Herman MP 36.5

Hwy 34 near Osage MP 65.0

Hwy 75 near Ortonville MP 132.7

Hwy 75 near Kent MP 222.0

Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls MP 61.5

I-94 near Evansville MP 82.8

A RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that is used to collect weather data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility. MnDOT uses the information gathered as well as the camera images for maintenance decision support. The information is also sent to the National Weather Service and Minnesota’s 511 system. There are currently 108 RWIS systems throughout Minnesota, with an additional 54 systems to be added over the next two years.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones, avoid distractions and obey traffic control.

