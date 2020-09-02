Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,290 in the last 365 days.

Road Weather Information Systems to be installed in west central Minnesota (Sept. 2, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, motorists traveling throughout west central Minnesota can expect short-term lane closures as Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) stations are installed in nine different locations. The project will be completed in November.  

  • Hwy 9 near Murdock Mile Post (MP) 24.5
  • Hwy 12 near Holloway MP 27.0
  • Hwy 10 near Frazee MP 55.2
  • Hwy 27 near Herman MP 36.5
  • Hwy 34 near Osage MP 65.0
  • Hwy 75 near Ortonville MP 132.7
  • Hwy 75 near Kent MP 222.0
  • Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls MP 61.5
  • I-94 near Evansville MP 82.8

A RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that is used to collect weather data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility. MnDOT uses the information gathered as well as the camera images for maintenance decision support. The information is also sent to the National Weather Service and Minnesota’s 511 system. There are currently 108 RWIS systems throughout Minnesota, with an additional 54 systems to be added over the next two years.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones, avoid distractions and obey traffic control.

Join the MnDOT District 4 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. https://www.facebook.com/groups/mndotwestcentral/

For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d4

###

You just read:

Road Weather Information Systems to be installed in west central Minnesota (Sept. 2, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.