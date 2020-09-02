Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,290 in the last 365 days.

COMMISSIONER MILLER ANNOUNCES FOOD ASSISTANCE IS NOW AVAILABLE TO TEXANS IN ORANGE COUNTY

AUSTIN- Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) was approved by USDA for the Disaster Household Distribution program in Orange County Texas through September 21, 2020. Texans impacted by Hurricane Laura in Orange County are now eligible to pick up food boxes that contain nonperishable food.

“It’s no surprise that Texans are resilient in times of hardship,” Commissioner Miller said. “Thanks to USDA, this program helps our folks in Orange County tremendously and when they need it most. We’ve bounced back from hurricanes before and this time is no different. May God bless the families who have been affected by Hurricane Laura.”

Food boxes are being provided as part of the USDA Disaster Household Distributions program. This program allows targeted areas to provide food boxes to individuals when traditional channels of food are unavailable, such as during a natural disaster.

To pick up a food box or for more information, please contact the food distribution site nearest you using the provided website: https://squaremeals.org/FandNResources/HurricaneLaura/MapofFoodBoxLocations.aspx

###

You just read:

COMMISSIONER MILLER ANNOUNCES FOOD ASSISTANCE IS NOW AVAILABLE TO TEXANS IN ORANGE COUNTY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.