COMMISSIONER MILLER ANNOUNCES FOOD ASSISTANCE IS NOW AVAILABLE TO TEXANS IN ORANGE COUNTY

AUSTIN- Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) was approved by USDA for the Disaster Household Distribution program in Orange County Texas through September 21, 2020. Texans impacted by Hurricane Laura in Orange County are now eligible to pick up food boxes that contain nonperishable food.

“It’s no surprise that Texans are resilient in times of hardship,” Commissioner Miller said. “Thanks to USDA, this program helps our folks in Orange County tremendously and when they need it most. We’ve bounced back from hurricanes before and this time is no different. May God bless the families who have been affected by Hurricane Laura.”

Food boxes are being provided as part of the USDA Disaster Household Distributions program. This program allows targeted areas to provide food boxes to individuals when traditional channels of food are unavailable, such as during a natural disaster.

To pick up a food box or for more information, please contact the food distribution site nearest you using the provided website: https://squaremeals.org/FandNResources/HurricaneLaura/MapofFoodBoxLocations.aspx

