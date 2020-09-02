First Lady to participate in White House roundtable discussion on Recovery-Friendly Workplaces

BISMARCK, N.D. – First Lady Kathryn Burgum will participate in a White House roundtable discussion on recovery-friendly workplaces from 1 to 3 p.m. CT Thursday, Sept. 3. The session, titled “Recovery at Work: Celebrating Connections,” will focus on how employers, state and local governments, and other community leaders have joined hands to expand employment opportunities for Americans in recovery.

“It is an honor to kick off National Recovery Month by continuing to advocate for recovery-friendly workplaces,” Burgum said. “I would not be 18 years in recovery without the supportive environment I had at work that helped me find recovery. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share the innovative businesses and leaders throughout North Dakota who are champions for recovery in the workplace.”

Burgum will join First Lady Melania Trump, Office of National Drug Control Policy Director James Carroll, senior administration officials and other leaders from across the nation to discuss building recovery-friendly workplaces that encourage, embrace and support those in recovery to help employees and businesses thrive. The session is part of the White House’s celebration of National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month.

Recovery-friendly workplaces will be also be a central focus at the upcoming Recovery Reinvented online event on Oct. 28. To learn more or register for the event, visit www.recoveryreinvented.com.