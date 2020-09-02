Navient President and CEO to present at Barclays 2020 Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 14

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced that President and CEO Jack Remondi will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays 2020 Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, Sept. 14. Remondi will deliver remarks at 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live video webcast, along with any written materials or slides used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the presentation through Sept. 28.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

