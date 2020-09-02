M-119, US-31 storm sewer upgrades and road resurfacing to start Sept. 8

Contact:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Emmet

HIGHWAYS: US-31 and M-119

CLOSEST CITY : Petoskey

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.3 million to resurface and make drainage improvements to M-119 from US-31 to Pickerel Lake Road and US-31 from west of Zaiger Road to east of Manvel Road in Emmet County, north of Petoskey. The project includes new storm sewer and concrete curb and gutter.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Northbound M-119 traffic will be maintained, while southbound M-119 traffic will be detoured on US-31 and West Conway Road. Access to all businesses between Pickerel Lake Road and West Conway Road will be maintained.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will include new signals, guardrails and pavement markings.