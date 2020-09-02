Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at KBW Insurance Conference

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) today announced that Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Insurance Conference at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of Palomar’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the ultimate parent and insurance holding company of its operating subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical acumen allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, wind and flood insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

Investor Relations

1-619-771-1743
investors@palomarspecialty.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Primary Logo

