Osmotica to Present at 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, and James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference as follows:



Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020 Time: 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://metroconnections.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G-jTjqTlQjK1okCOjFJgDQ

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the non-promoted products including complex generic formulations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting Upneeq™ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com