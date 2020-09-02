Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Postponement of 2020 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CRANFORD, N.J., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company” or “Enzon”) (OTC:ENZN) today announced that its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, has been postponed and will now be held on Friday, December 18, 2020. Once determined by the Company’s Board of Directors, the Company will announce the record date, time and location of the 2020 Annual Meeting. The Company decided to postpone the 2020 Annual Meeting due to timing considerations related to certain corporate actions recently announced by the Company.



About Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The Company manages its sources of royalty revenues from existing licensing arrangements with other companies primarily related to sales of certain drug products that utilize Enzon’s proprietary technology.

