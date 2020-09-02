Consolidated Data Collection (CDC) for Special Purpose Schools and ESU’s – Open September 1 – Due October 15 | Nebraska Department of Education
For Special Purpose Schools and Educational Service Units
Non-Certificated Staff Report of Non-Certificated Staff. This may include bus drivers, food service personnel and any other non-certificated staff not already reported in Staff Reporting.
Substitute Teachers – Open All Year Collects all substitute teachers by name, their NDE Staff ID, and the number of days taught. See Rule 21 for details: 92 NAC 21-005.23 & 92 NAC 21-005.24.