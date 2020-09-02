Gov. Herbert issues declaration in recognition of 75th Anniversary of V-J Day
In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, September 2, 2020, Governor Gary R. Herbert issued a declaration honoring the Utahns who served on the front and home lines.
“Today we pay tribute to the American servicemen and women of the Greatest Generation, as well as to our allies, and remember those who gave their lives in the defense of liberty,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert. “Utah will forever be grateful for the remarkable men and women and what they did on the front lines of war and the homefront.”
The governor issued the following proclamation in recognition of the 75th Anniversary of V-J Day:
Whereas, seventy-five years ago today, the Japanese delegation signed the instrument of surrender aboard the USS Missouri, formally bringing an end to World War II, the deadliest conflict in human history;
Whereas an estimated 85 million people lost their lives and millions more were shattered during the war that ripped apart families, communities and countries;
Whereas, today, we pay tribute to the American servicemen and women of the Greatest Generation, as well as to our allies, and remember those who gave their lives in the defense of liberty;
Whereas, the Second World War reshaped Utah from one of the hardest-hit states during the Great Depression into one of the hardest-working states;
Whereas, Utah women rose to the challenge of men being at war as they worked in defense, factories, installations, farms, and offices to support the war effort;
Whereas, 40,000 jobs were created in Utah during the war;
Whereas, fourteen military installations in Utah, including Hill Air Force Base, Fort Douglas, Camp Kearns, Dugway Proving Ground, the Tooele Army Depot, Camp Williams, Wright Air Base, and Wendover Army Air Base all played pivotal roles in helping the United States and our allies secure victory;
Whereas, Navajo Code Talkers from Navajo Nation saved thousands of lives and helped win World War II in the Pacific Theater;
Whereas, during World War II, over 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry in the United States were incarcerated in camps such as the Topaz Relocation Center near Delta, Utah;
Whereas today, the Topaz Relocation Center is a repository for teaching, exploring, and learning the history of America’s past;
Whereas now, 75 years later, we are at war again against a deadly unseen enemy, in our struggle to defeat COVID-19, it is apparent we still have much to learn from America’s “Greatest Generation”;
Whereas, today, nearly 3,900 World War II veterans call Utah home;
Whereas, Utah will forever be grateful for the remarkable men and women and what they did on the front lines of war and the homefront; and,
Whereas, we honor, respect, and pay tribute to the veterans of World War Two, as well as those who gave the ultimate sacrifice of their life, they will never be forgotten;
Now, Therefore, I, Gary R. Herbert, Governor of the great state of Utah do hereby declare September 2, 2020, as the 75th Anniversary of the End of World War Two in Utah.