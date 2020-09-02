U.S. Financials Income Fund Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: USF.UN) U.S. Financials Income Fund has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on September 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on September 15, 2020 in the following amounts per share.
|Share Class
|Ticker
|Amount Per Share
|Class A Unit
|USF.UN
|$0.125
|Class U Unit
|Unlisted
|US $0.125
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.
|John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
|
Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.