Jounce Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in September

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences in September:



Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference at 12:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

at 12:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference at 3:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

at 3:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 10, 2020. H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Healthcare Conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, September 14, 2020.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting "Events & Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of the company's website at www.jouncetx.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Jounce Therapeutics:

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development-stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s lead product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the EMERGE Phase 2 trial. Vopratelimab will also be evaluated in the Phase 2 SELECT trial in combination with Jounce’s internal investigational PD-1 inhibitor, JTX-4014, in biomarker selected patients using TISvopra. Jounce’s next clinical candidate, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state. Additionally, Jounce has agreed to exclusively license worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

