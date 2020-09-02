Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,237 in the last 365 days.

**Consumer Alert** CFO Jimmy Patronis: Beware of Unsolicited Text Messages

**Consumer Alert** CFO Jimmy Patronis: Beware of Unsolicited Text Messages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is highlighting an article by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that is advising consumers to beware of spam text messages. Recently scammers have been sending fake text messages in hopes of trying to trick consumers into giving out their personal information. In addition, a recent news article reports that consumers have been receiving text messages from FedEx, USPS or UPS with a fake shipment tracking code and a link to update your delivery preferences to get access to personal information.

You just read:

**Consumer Alert** CFO Jimmy Patronis: Beware of Unsolicited Text Messages

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.