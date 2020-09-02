Consumer Alert** CFO Jimmy Patronis: Beware of Unsolicited Text Messages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is highlighting an article by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that is advising consumers to beware of spam text messages. Recently scammers have been sending fake text messages in hopes of trying to trick consumers into giving out their personal information. In addition, a recent news article reports that consumers have been receiving text messages from FedEx, USPS or UPS with a fake shipment tracking code and a link to update your delivery preferences to get access to personal information.