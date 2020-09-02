Actors Will Forte, Edi Patterson and Jim Rash headline a new feature comedy in a unique online event
Virtual table read will raise funds to benefit entertainment workers impacted by Covid-19HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a special event to raise funds for organizations that support workers in the entertainment industry, Oscar-winner Jim Rash (Community, Downhill), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones, Knives Out), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, MacGruber), and Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones, School of Rock) are lending their talents to help struggling actors and out-of-work technicians.
The stars are headlining a new feature comedy titled “Invisible” (written by Laura Carson and Krista Gano) that debuts as a virtual table read on September 10, and will be free to view online.
The arts and cultural sector contributed $804.2 billion to the economy last year, but Covid-19 restrictions on film, theater, and TV production are preventing them from getting back to work. Entertainment industry professionals are an overlooked sector, as much of the media focus has been centered on the coronavirus impact on restaurants and bars. Combined, The Actors Fund and the Will Rogers Pioneers Foundation have provided $17.7 million in emergency financial assistance since March, and the need is growing.
WHEN: Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 5pm Pacific (8pm EST)
WHERE: Your internet connected computer
EVENT REGISTRATION LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-table-read-fundraiser-of-feature-comedy-invisible-tickets-118241354073
WHY: Proceeds to benefit The Actors Fund and The Will Rogers Pioneers Foundation
PARTNERS: WIFMCO, SeriesFest, Working Artist Group, Chris Lang Dialect Coach, and Halo
MEDIA CONTACT: Pam Renall - pamrenalldenver@gmail.com – 720-635-3841
The event idea began with a Best Screenplay win from Women in Film and Media Colorado (WIFMCO). Through the mentorship offered as part of the prize package, the script was further honed and the virtual table read idea was born in partnership with SeriesFest.
“It’s important to our entire team to use this fun event to laugh, raise money and awareness that entertainment professionals live, work, and are struggling across our nation,” said Invisible co-writer Krista Gano.
Once the actors agreed to help, the newly launching Labz Theatrical Suite signed on as the platform host. The Labz allows clients to present interactive and immersive virtual theater events in an innovative and collaborative space for creative teams. Through this partnership, the Invisible team will be able to present a new way to approach a table read and share their script while helping those hurting in the industry.
“Partnering with The Actors Fund and the Will Rogers Pioneers Foundation means we can help get much needed relief into the hands of every type of worker in the industry from actors, to technicians, to movie theater and venue employees,” said Invisible co-writ
