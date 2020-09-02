Nightly closure of the Hanapepe Bridge scheduled for Sept. 8 – Sept. 10

Main, News Posted on Sep 2, 2020 in Highways News

HANAPEPE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai motorists of a nightly closure of the Hanapepe Bridge starting next Tuesday night, Sept. 8, through Thursday morning, Sept. 10, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the bridge closure, Kaumualii Highway (Hwy 50) will be closed between Hana Road and Moi Road. Eastbound traffic (at the Moi Road intersection) will be detoured to Hanapepe Road and westbound passage (at the Hana Road intersection) will be available via Hana Road. Flaggers will be stationed at each of these locations to allow local traffic to enter and exit and traffic control signs will be in place along the route.

Flaggers will also be stationed on each side of the one-way bridge on Hanapepe Rd to control traffic flow and allow emergency vehicles across. All work is weather permitting.

HDOT appreciates the community’s cooperation and understanding as we work to improve the safety of our bridges and thoroughfares.