Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY Continues to Delight Patients in Latest Series of Five-Star Reviews
Reviews for Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY continue to praise experienced team's five-star service, professionalism, considerate approach to care and moreCLIFTON PARK, NY, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From praising the practice's utmost professionalism to highlighting its friendly team's considerate approach to care, hundreds of reviews have now rated Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY a maximum of five out of five across the board. Amid restrictions stemming from the ongoing global health crisis, a wealth of new reviews continue to further praise the dental practice's staff for their willingness to go above and beyond, the relaxing atmosphere on offer, and plenty more besides.
"I'm happy I was referred to Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY," says patient Erica in a new five-star review posted this week. "The entire staff is friendly and knowledgeable, from the front desk to the dentist himself. Their protocol through this COVID crisis is top-notch and will make you feel confident and safe. I highly recommend Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY," she adds.
Another new review, this time from patient Katie, further praises Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY and its handling of the ongoing global health crisis, before also giving a five-star rating. "I had a great experience at Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY," says Katie. "The dentist was very pleasant and nice. I also appreciated the precautions they were taking due to COVID. Thank you!" adds the delighted Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY patient.
Longtime patient Colleen, meanwhile, remains similarly delighted. "Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY has always been a warm, welcoming place to go to for me," she says. "The service is top of the line there. Won't go anywhere else. Been going for over 20 years, and after the dentist is done, he calls you up that night to make sure everything is okay. Where else do you get that service?" adds Colleen, wrapping up her own five-star review.
Hundreds of further Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY reviews go on to praise the popular dental practice for its courteous, professional, and considerate approach to care, the friendly and relaxing atmosphere on offer, their willingness to go above and beyond, and more.
"I've never been so thrilled to see my dentist," says patient Linda, for example. "Everyone at Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY is courteous, professional, and considerate, even more so with the current guidelines," says Linda. "Thank you, all. By the way, their work is superb!" she notes, concluding another all-new five-star review recently posted online.
Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY is currently rated 4.9/5 based on 376 Google reviews, 5/5 on Vitals.com, and 4.9/5 based on a total of 587 testimonials courtesy of customer feedback platform BirdEye. The dental practice also boasts more than two dozen personal recommendations on hyperlocal social networking service for neighborhoods, Nextdoor. To find out more about Morrison Dental Care Clifton Park NY, head to https://morrisondentalcare.com/.
