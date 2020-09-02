Public Service Announcement
FEMA Declared Disaster Survivors Nationwide Gifted FREE Asset Inventory
They have seen a great need for their software program in communities following disasters. Disaster preparedness and planning should begin before a disaster.”BASTROP, TEXAS, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Inventory Specialists, Inc., of Bastrop, located near Austin, Texas, continues to extend the FREE 1-Project version Protect Your Assets Inventory Software App to ALL FEMA Declared Disaster Survivors in the U.S. since 2005.
The Software App can be used for their insurance claim loss or for their new home, home furnishings or business/business assets as they move forward with their lives. The software app is user friendly for any age, designed with easy to use templates. It’s as easy as signing on to your online banking,
available anytime, anywhere.
The new Protect Your Assets Inventory Software App was introduced in 2020 and is accessible on all electronic devices regardless of brand, model, or operating system on mobile phones, tablets, and computers.
Users can backup, save and print their inventory project, as well as continue to update their inventory as new items are added or replaced so that it is always current.
First introduced in 2005, the year of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Their disaster relief efforts since 2005 have gifted more than 24,000 FREE copies of the Protect Your Assets Inventory Software to disaster survivors of hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, flooding and earthquakes in the U.S., assisting thousands of home and business owners filing their insurance claim loss and/or IRS Taxes.
In recent years, more than 2,200 FEMA Declared Disasters have affected millions of home and business owners and billions in insurance losses. Most of us know disaster survivors, and you can help them, or family and friends by sharing this information.
They have seen a great need for their software program in communities following disasters. With that being said, anytime is the best time to prepare for a disaster. Disaster preparedness and planning should begin before a disaster.
Some reports indicate that only 7% to 10% are prepared for an insurance claim. Often claim losses can be as high as 40% to 50% of the claim amount, due to the lack of documentation, photos and required receipts as proof of ownership of items.
For many home and business owners, their personal property and business assets may be their most valuable assets. Most home or business owners do not have the financial resources to replace many of the items they may fail to include when filing a claim. Even a partial loss can take a toll on them financially.
Since the economy downturn, rising food and the cost of housing, many families are stretched to the limit now, without the issue of a major loss of personal property. Older, retired people cannot go back to work to rebuild their lives. We work a lifetime to acquire our assets, why gamble on a loss.
FEMA Declared Disaster Survivors can get this FREE offer on website http://www.protect-your-assets-app.com. Survivors are required to email their contact information to FEMA-Survivor@protect-your-assets-app.com to claim their FREE copy of the new 1-Project version Software App, a perpetual, lifetime license. There are no hidden fees or obligations.
Digital Inventory Specialists, Inc. is an Accredited (A+) Business of the BBB of Austin, Texas.
To learn more about this topic, please visit their website Homepage and webpages: Protect Your Assets, Software Features, Easy Inventory Steps, Knowledge and Plan-Prepare-Protect.
