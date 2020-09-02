Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,214 in the last 365 days.

DPHHS Announces COVID-19 Related Death at Montana State Hospital

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Date: September 2, 2020 Contact: Jon Ebelt, Public Information Officer, DPHHS, (406) 444-0936, (406) 461-3757                 jebelt@mt.gov                 Chuck Council, Communications Specialist, DPHHS, (406) 444-4391, (406) 461-8367                 hcouncil@mt.gov

 

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced today a Montana State Hospital (MSH) patient has died due to COVID-19 related illness.

 The patient, a resident of Lewis and Clark County, passed away on Monday, August 31 at MSH. This is the first COVID-19 related death at MSH. 

This death is reflected on the Wednesday, September 3 state COVID-19 tracking map.   

To protect the privacy of the deceased and their family and to comply with state and federal law, DPHHS will not release further information.

 “Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to this individuals’ friends and family,” DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said. “This is a tragic reminder of the seriousness COVID-19 can have to vulnerable populations. I offer my sincere condolences to all those who have lost a loved one to this disease. The health and safety of MSH patients and staff continues to be at the forefront and I appreciate everything that is being done to provide quality care at MSH.” 

There are no current active COVID-19 cases at MSH. The first COVID-19 case at MSH was announced on July 17. Since then a total of nine MSH staff and eight patients have been infected with COVID-19. The remaining 16 individuals have all recovered.

 MSH is the only public psychiatric hospital in the state.

You just read:

DPHHS Announces COVID-19 Related Death at Montana State Hospital

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.