Global Dosimeter Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Dosimeter Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dosimeter Market:

Executive Summary

Global Dosimeter Market is valued approximately at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Dosimeter is a scientific device used to measure the amount of energy accumulated by ionizing radiation. This will be used to assess the effective dose taken by the human body via exposure to external ionizing radiation. Dosimeters consist of phosphor crystals that trap electrons circulated by distinct types of harmful radiation. These take the composition of wrist bands or small badges carried on the body, which is mainly utilized to ascertain the dosage of harmful radiation that user have been exposed throughout a given period of time. Presently, electronic dosimeters are gaining immense traction as they provide an uninterrupted readout of current dose rate and cumulative dose and can warn the wearer with a perceptible alarm when a required cumulative dose or a dose rate is surpassed. Increasing use of radiological materials across areas, such as medical research, medical imaging, etc., along with the constant advancements in the treatment of various oncological diseases such as breast cancer are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRFI), breast cancer is one of the most prevalent form of cancer around the world with around2 million new cancer cases being registered each year. Also, the American Cancer Research Society (ACRS) projected that the breast cancer prevalence rate is likely to grow over 9.9 million cases with over 5.5 million annual deaths by 2030, mainly due to aging population. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of dosimeter around the world. With the COVID-19 outbreak around the world and the resulting strong actions implemented by the government will have numerous short, mid and long-term impact on medical device industry. Since various countries are facing the severe challenges such as reduced production, supply disruptions, and many more, thereby the need for dosimeter is reduced therefore, hampering the market growth worldwide. However, stringent government regulation may limit its usage across emerging economies is being rapidly considered as a major restraining factor to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5626849-global-dosimeter-market-size-study-by-type-electronic

The regional analysis of global Dosimeter market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising adoption of monitoring and radiation devices across the medical sector and increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the growing healthcare expenditure in the countries, especially in the United States.

Major market player included in this report are:

Landauer Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Panasonic Corp.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

ATOMTEX

Tracerco Limited

Unfors RaySafe AB

Hitachi Aloka Medical Ltd. (Hitachi Medical Corporation)

S.E. International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electronic Personal Dosimeter (EPD)

Thermo Luminescent Dosimeter (TLD)

Optically Stimulated Luminescence Dosimeters (OSL)

Film Badge Dosimeter

Others

By Application:

Active

Passive

By End-User:

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Mining

Industrial

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Dosimeter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5626849-global-dosimeter-market-size-study-by-type-electronic

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.