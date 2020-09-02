Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Prince George’s County Man On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police News Release

(FORT WASHINGTON, MD) – Troopers arrested and charged a Prince George’s County man early Wednesday morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Rafael E. Mancia-Hernandez, 26, of Fort Washington Maryland. Mancia-Hernandez is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography. He was transported to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack for processing.

In March 2020, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit received a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving the distribution of child pornography online. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 6 a.m., Maryland State Police, assisted by the Prince George’s County Police Department and Homeland Security and Investigations, served a search warrant at the identified residence. A preliminary forensic review of the suspects’ electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

        Rafael E. Mancia-Hernandez

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

