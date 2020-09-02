Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
More Than Half Of Trucks/Drivers Inspected Placed Out Of Service During Two Day Operation On I-495

Maryland State Police News Release

(GREENBELT, MD) – A two-day focused enforcement effort around the Capital Beltway by Maryland State Police commercial vehicle inspectors resulted in more than half of the trucks or drivers inspected being placed out of service for a variety of violations.

On August 31st and September 1st, members of the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division conducted a focused enforcement effort on I-495 in response to numerous traffic complaints and crashes.  During the operation, troopers and commercial vehicle inspectors conducted 126 commercial vehicle inspections.  As a result, 22 drivers and 43 commercial vehicles were placed out of service due to safety regulation and traffic law violations.  The troopers and inspectors identified critical safety violations involving brakes, tires and steering components.  Drivers were placed out of service for license suspensions, no licenses, improper class licenses, hours of service violations and possession of marijuana.

Troopers issued 37 traffic citations and 92 warnings during the initiative.  Seventeen speed violations, 20 seat belt violations and 32 violations for failing to obey a traffic control device were cited.  Troopers also arrested one person wanted on a warrant.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division operates three fixed weight and inspection stations around the Capital Beltway in Hyattstown, Upper Marlboro and Greenbelt.  In addition, mobile commercial vehicle inspection teams patrol the Capital Beltway daily.

Focused safety initiatives like this are continuing as part of the ongoing effort by Maryland State Police patrol troopers and CVED troopers to reduce speeding, aggressive driving, and the number of crashes on the Capital Beltway.

