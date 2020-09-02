US-31 temporary widening south of Charlevoix starts Sept. 8
COUNTY: Charlevoix
HIGHWAY: US-31
CLOSEST
START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will temporarily widen US-31 from Heise Road to Barnard Road in Charlevoix County.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will help maintain traffic during a 2021 project to reconstruct 6.9 miles of US-31 from south of Norwood Road to the north of intersection with Barnard Road.