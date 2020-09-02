Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes Market:

Executive Summary

The market growth is primarily driven by rising construction of commercial and residential building across various regions of the world. PVC pipes possess exceptional characteristics including durability, cost effectivity and chemical resistance etc. that makes PVC pipes suitable for use in water supply and drain systems. Additionally, growing use of these pipes in various industries and rising investment in research and development activities are further likely to propel the growth of the market. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the third main plastic material manufactured behind polyethylene and polypropylene. It is superior to other products because of its chemical tolerance, toughness, low cost, recyclability, and others; thus, it may substitute wood, metal, concrete and clay in a number of applications. Piping and drain structures are a significant use of PVC resin. PVC pipes are constructed using an extrusion process in several lengths, such as solid wall or cellular core design. They are rust resistant, cost-effective, blaze resistant, simple to mount & treat and environmentally friendly, with a long service life. PVC pipes are an integral component of the building sector for a broad variety of uses, including water pipelines, gas pipelines, drainage systems, HVAC systems, etc. The private, commercial, and manufacturing industries constitute the building industry. Fast development around the globe generates excess competition for raw materials used in the building industry. It is projected that countries such as the United States, India and China are the major contributors to the growth of the construction industry in the forecast years, thus leading to the growth of the PVC pipe sector. Moreover, rising investment in the field of water management further propels the growth of the market. For instance, according to USAID, more than 780 million people do not have access to clean drinking water and 2.5 billion people do not have access to adequate sanitation services. Rising population, combined with a growing appetite for food, has resulted in an intensified need for freshwater. Rapid urbanization in developing regions such as China, India, Indonesia and others has subsequently resulted in increased expenditure on infrastructure, including water, power and transport.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5633351-global-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-pipes-market-size-study

The regional analysis of global PVC Pipes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The global market for PVC pipes is driven by Asia-Pacific due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization of the area. In addition, major developments in agriculture and the chemical sector have had a beneficial effect on the business.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

Egeplast A.S.

Finolex Industries Ltd

IPEX Inc.

JM Eagle Company, Inc.

North American Pipe Corporation

Pipelife International GmbH

Plastika AS

Polypipe Plc

Royal Building Products

Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd

Tessenderlo Group

Tigre SA

Formosa Plastics Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Chlorinated PVC Pipe

Plasticized PVC Pipe

Plasticized PVC Pipe

By Application:

Irrigation

Water Supply

Sewerage

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global PVC Pipes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5633351-global-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-pipes-market-size-study

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.