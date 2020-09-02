Highway 22 Set to Reopen East of Clear Lake

For Immediate Release: Tuesday September 1, 2020 Contact: Bryce R. Olson, 605-882-5166

GARY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation, says grading work on Highways 22 and 101 has been completed and will be reopened to full traffic on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Highway 22 and Highway 101 Intersection has been recently graded and motorists can expect to encounter temporary gravel surfacing for about three weeks.

Surfacing work is scheduled to begin the last week of September. Traffic will be carried through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car.

Work will continue to take place on Highway 22 from just east of Clear Lake to the Minnesota border and on Highway 101 from Gary to the intersection with Highway 22.

An 11-foot width restriction will be in place during construction due to continuing bridge work. Thru truck traffic is being advised to take an alternate route due to narrowed lanes at bridges.

The $4.7 million project will place an asphalt overlay on 13 miles of Highway 22 and three miles of Highway 101. Other work will include pipe repairs, guardrail upgrades, new signing, and pavement markings.

The overall completion date for the project is set for Oct. 30, 2020.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

