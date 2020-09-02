How Orel Shitrit is Helping Businesses Survive COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic hasn’t been easy for any of us. Business owners have struggled, and that means employees have struggled, too. Never before in history have we seen the whole world essentially come to a standstill, and it’s been a scary time for some for this reason as well as the virus itself.

Most people have had one of two reactions to the lockdown: they withdraw inward and focus on themselves and their family, or they look outside themselves and find ways to help their community in any way possible.

The latter is exactly what young entrepreneur and social media influencer Orel Shitrit decided to do. Orel, at just 22, has already had a fulfilling life and career, tirelessly pursuing his goals no matter what hurdles life puts in his way.

Orel was a dedicated and champion MMA fighter, having won Israeli’s National Champion in Muay Thai, until an injury brought all that to a stop. When he was forced to rest after a serious leg injury, he had to reassess his life and his goals.

Fortunately, he soon found social media, and fell in love with the opportunity it provided him, young entrepreneurs like him, and established brands. He dove in head-first and learned all he could while growing his own following.

After a time, he founded Noble Media & Partners, a social media agency that specializes in growth for accounts as well as public relations, ads management, and ecommerce.

It’s through this Noble Media & Partners that he decided to act when COVID-19 began to test the resolve of businesses and entrepreneurs everywhere. In a business that makes money when other businesses are also making money, you may expect Orel to have pushed the business harder than ever, but instead he decided to help.

Orel’s schedule is already one that would drive the average person over the deep end – he has numerous high-end clients to keep happy, as well as his own social media accounts including one called Crowns Media, which helps people understand themselves and pursue their dreams at any cost. Still, he found time to open Noble Media & Partners’ doors to businesses in need.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Orel offered free consultations and support to small businesses and influencers who were struggling. He didn’t want to see small businesses go under or sink into debt for a problem they didn’t cause, so he offered his guidance and time for free.

This helped numerous businesses stay in operation and even thrive in such a difficult time. Orel strongly believes that success today comes from having a strong presence and following online, and that’s exactly what he’s helping businesses of all sizes do.

As a serial entrepreneur, investor, and passionate internet marketer, Orel has a lot to offer his clients and anyone who follows him for inspiration and guidance. If you’d like to find out more about Orel and follow his progress or work with his social media agency, Noble Media & Partners, see his website at www.orelshitrit.com, follow him on Instagram, or head to www.nobelmediapartners.com.





Media Details

Company name: Orel Shitrit

Company Email: Orel@orelshitrit.com

Website: https://orelshitrit.com/









