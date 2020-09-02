Werner Enterprises Named Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Company

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named to the 2020 Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies list by U.S. Veterans Magazine for the sixth consecutive year for the company’s support of military veterans, service members and their families. Werner was also named a Top Supplier Diversity Program for veterans.



“Our nation’s veterans understand hard work and what it’s like to keep America moving,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “We provide veterans, active military and their families support through special programs designed to help them transition smoothly into their next career. Our nation’s veterans have been trained to be the best. Joining our elite group of professional drivers is a natural next step. We show our appreciation through offering these programs, and we’re proud to welcome them into Team Blue.”

U.S. Veterans Magazine polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for this year’s evaluations. Finalists were selected based on their support of the nation’s employees, initiatives, government agencies and educational institutions. The annual list can be found on the publication’s website .

As a military-ready employer, Werner offers veterans the opportunity to enroll in the industry’s first Truck Driver Apprenticeship program where eligible veterans and dependents may receive their tax-free VA educational benefits in addition to their Werner pay.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

