Order’s Up: Stage 13’s Award-winning Asian Food and Pop Culture Streaming Series ‘Family Style’ Returns for Season Two on September 8

Celebrity Guests include Jimmy O. Yang, Danny Pudi, The Fung Brothers, Shannon Lee, Jim Lee (DC)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stage 13 , the six-time EMMY® award-nominated original content studio that is part of Warner Bros. Television Group, YOMYOMF, and Toyota are returning to the award-winning unscripted Asian cuisine and travel series “Family Style.” The eight-episode, second season of the free streaming series will debut on Tuesday, September 8, on the Stage13.com , YouTube , and Facebook channels. New episodes will premiere every Tuesday and Thursday through September 29.

Led by the “Foodie Fam” cast, “Family Style” features a group of friends and celebrity guests exploring popular Asian food restaurants and cultural locales in the 2020 Toyota Highlander. Each episode of season two centers on the stories surrounding the sharing of both virtual and literal meals.

The returning Foodie Fam cast includes:

Stacy Fan (contributing Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, China and founder of the “Eurasian Vogue” blog)

Gilbert Galon (actor/comedian, Host of the TigerBelly Podcast)

Anthony Ma (Taiwanese-American actor/writer/filmmaker; “Dear White People,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”)

Lana McKissack (actress/singer/producer, “Shameless,” “Criminal Minds,” “Transformers: Titans Return”)

Amanda Suk (“The Runaways”)

Season one guest, Parvesh Cheena (actor, “Connecting,” "Outsourced," "T.O.T.S.") joins the cast in season two.

The series showcases a diverse array of Asian chefs, celebrities, and foodies across multiple generations, sharing favorite recipes, traditions, and locations. The season two guests represent the blending of cultures in the U.S. and Asia including Taiwanese, Indochinese, Indian, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Chinese, and Korean. Season two guests include:

Actor/comedian/author Jimmy O. Yang (“Silicon Valley,” “Space Force”)

Actor Danny Pudi (“Community,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet”),

Producer Shannon Lee (“Warrior”, CEO of The Bruce Lee Family Companies)

Actress Janina Gavankar (“The Morning Show,” Blindspotting, The Way Back),

Actor Jimmy Wong (Mulan, “Feast of Fiction”)

Actor Ross Butler (“13 Reasons Why,” “Riverdale,” Shazam!)

Jim Lee, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC

Director/Producer Justin Lin (Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, F9, Star Trek Beyond, Better Luck Tomorrow)

YouTube Comedians The Fung Brothers

Actor Osric Chau ("Supernatural," “Crisis on Infinite Earths”)

Actress Chantal Thuy ("Black Lightning")

Actress Sonal Shah (“Scrubs,” “Mira, Royal Detective”)

Chef Dale Talde (“Top Chef,” “Chopped,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” Goosefeather restaurant in NYC)

Chef Hung Huynh (“Top Chef,” WARRIOR restaurant in West Hollywood)

Chef Sabel Braganza (Head Chef, E.P. & L.P. Los Angeles)

Restaurant locations include Âu Lạc LA, Shiki Seafood Buffet, E.P.& L.P., KJ Korean Tofu & BBQ, Warrior, and Yi Mei.

The returning creative team is Stage 13, with Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes as Executive Producers, and YOMYOMF, with Executive Producers Philip W. Chung, Marie Jamora, and Jason McLagan.

“We're pushing the palate in season two of ‘Family Style,’ diving deeper into memorable stories, folklore, and traditions around food dishes and the people who create them,” said Scorca, VP of Unscripted at Stage 13 and Executive Producer. “Stage 13 is thrilled to bring fans more of this highly entertaining and diverse series that helps bridge cultures and showcase the unique life stories of each of our Foodie Fam cast. This series enlightens through personal experiences, and explores the connection of food, family, and community.”

“As restaurants struggle for survival and Coronavirus-inspired anti-Asian sentiment is at a high, the second season of the show took on a different meaning,” added Chung, Creative Director at YOMYOMF and Executive Producer. “‘Family Style’ has never just been about food, but about sharing and community, and those themes resonated on a deeper level for everyone who worked on the series, and I hope it will for our audience too."

Season one guests included: Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O” and “The Good Doctor”), “Fresh off the Boat” actor Hudson Yang and his father, CNN journalist Jeff Yang, “Cloak and Dagger” actress Ally Maki, Wong Fu Productions founder Philip Wang, Crazy Rich Asians and “Shadowhunters” star Harry Shum Jr. and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, among others.

