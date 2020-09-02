Directional Drilling Services Market to Reach USD 13.87 Billion by 2027; Surging Exploration Activities to Incite Market Revenue, sates Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Directional Drilling Services Market Research Report Are Schlumberger (Texas, US), Baker Hughes (Texas, US), Halliburton (Texas, US), Weatherford (Texas, US), National Oilwell Varco (Texas, US), Nabors Industries (Hamilton, Bermuda), Leam Drilling Systems LLC (Louisiana, United States), Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited (Haryana, India), Gyro data (Texas, United States), China Oilfield Services Limited (Beijing, China), Phoenix Technology Services (Calgary, Canada), Scientific Drilling (Texas, US), AlMansoori Specialized Engineering (Abu Dhabi, UAE), NewTech Services (Moscow, Russia), Integra (New Jersey, United States).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global directional drilling services market size is expected to reach USD 13.87 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The surging exploration and production activities for oil and gas will fuel significant demand for the market in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Directional Drilling Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Conventional and Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS)), By Location (Onshore and Offshore), By Service (Measurement While Drilling (MWD), Logging While Drilling (LWD), Rotary Steerable System, Mud Motors, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 10.38 billion in 2019.

The catastrophe caused by coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of every industry around the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.





The report on the directional drilling services market encompasses:

Profound study of the market

Key market trends and drivers

Latest industry developments

In-depth data about eminent players

COVID-19 impact on the market

Market Driver:

Increasing Offshore Discoveries to Augment Growth

The expansion of reserves and oilfields coupled with ongoing exploration for oil will have a positive influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, discoveries such as Alpine high in West Texas, Alaska in U.S., gas discoveries in the Kara Sea off the northwestern part of West Siberia's Yamal Peninsula - Dinkov and Nyarmeyskoye,

Golan Heights in Israel. Moreover, the offshore gas discovery of Stabroek block Tilapia, Yellowtail (oil), and Haimara (gas-condensate), along with Lang Lebah-1RDR2 exploration well will create lucrative opportunities for the market. The growing oil demand will simultaneously enhance the need for gas production and oil field operators, which, in turn, can aid the expansion of the market. The heavy investment in oil & gas discoveries and exploration activities by major companies is predicted to escalate the market.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Harshly Impact Market

The oil and gas industry has experienced a severe effect due to the occurrence of coronavirus. The halt on oil and gas manufacturing and services is likely to constrain the growth of the market. The imposition of lockdown by the governments has led to the cessation of production and transportation, in turn, disturbing the directional drilling services market. The hold on exploration projects and industrial and commercial operations will subsequently thwart the growth of the market. Besides, the fluctuations in crude oil prices will further impede the development of the market amid coronavirus.





Regional Analysis:

Elevating Capital Expenditure to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in North America is expected to experience a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The surge in the region is attributed to wide-ranging exploration activities in the region. The exploration of oilfields is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the market. For instance, in April 2019, Shell discovered blacktip oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico to produce approximately 900,000 barrels per day (BPD) from its Deepwater assets. Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) had discovered a deposit in southeastern Mexico that could yield 500 million barrels of crude. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to the innovations in drilling technology. The rising investment by National Oil Companies (NOC) in offshore E&P activities is predicted to boost the market. The market in Europe is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the exploration of new offshore hydrocarbons reserves. For instance, the activities of the Norwegian continental shelf will propel the growth of the market in Europe.

Notable Development:

September 2019: Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings was awarded a horizontal directional drilling (HDD) contract. This contract has helped the company to leverage its competitive position in the oil and gas sector.

