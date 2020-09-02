Celebrity Credit repair guru now helps individuals Build Wealth With Airbnb

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have a property, maybe a flat or a house, lying around and working as your extra storage space, you can now learn how to flip the property around to fit Airbnb standards and draw a monthly income from that with the help of Build Wealth With Airbnb, a coaching company launched by Simone Roundtree Harris.

The website provides you with options to register for a face-to-face class with Investhersimone where she will teach you Airbnb 101s such as:

How to set up Airbnb Business and get the tax write off

How to choose the best locations

How to setup Airbnb while subleasing

How to make a profit of extra 20,000 per month

How to generate passive income and build wealth

How to automate and completely handoff

How to become a SuperHost in 3 months

How to live in the home while renting out

How to get approved for properties with bad credit and no employment history or references

How to start with little to no money





Simone gives the ultimate millenial's guidelines to earn income from Airbnb leased real estate earning and personally helps you through every step and every roadblock of the process.





With her one on one coaching, her clients will learn through firsthand knowledge from industry professionals on how to build successful and profitable Airbnb Business.

​

This class works to assist people in finding the right property choices and options, getting approved for the properties even if they have a low credit score, and learning how to get maximum tax returns on their Airbnb business.

To book your classes, you can visit the website of Build Wealth With Airbnb by Investhersimone at the link here.



About Simone:



Simone is humble and goal driven entrepreneur who owns multiple successful businesses at the age of 24. Simone is most known for her finance company Equity Finance and Tax Services. A company located in Atlanta, Georgia that assist some of the most notable celebrities with improving their credit, wealth management, and a wide range of investment strategies. Another being Airbnb coaching. She started renting her property on Airbnb at the age of 21 and quickly rose through the ranks.



When she first started renting on Airbnb, she was in a financial bind and was very desperate to make ends meet. After moving too Atlanta a year earlier. With very little options she started with a one bedroom. Encouraged by the unexpectedly high income it generated, she decided to start renting out another room in her two bedroom apartment. Which required her to move out of one of the rooms and into her living room and renovate the area into a studio apartment of sorts. That in turn returned her higher level of income increased.



In a very short amount of time, she shot up to the top and became an Airbnb SuperHost.



She is already helping about 100 clients and teaching them how to navigate around this concept and enter the Airbnb game to earn high profits on their properties. She also helps individuals who are interested in purchasing rental properties for low prices..



Personally, she has a multitude of properties around the Atlanta-Georgia area. She is a top Airbnb SuperHost, clocking at around $30,000 each month, and is giving her prized time and sharing valuable insight in teaching other aspiring individuals to start their own Airbnb businesses.



With a busy work schedule Simone understands the importance of having a balanced life. In her free time she enjoys traveling, reading and walks through Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. Simone next goal is too get properties in the Vegas area, as that’s where she frequently travels too.



If you have any questions for her, you can reach out to her on the website and leave a message for her. She is also available on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. You can follow her there for updates.





Media Details:

Name: Simone Roundtree Harris Investhersimone

Company: Build Wealth With Airbnb

Email: simone@buildwealthwithairbnb.com

Website: https://www.buildwealthwithairbnb.com/

www.equityfinancetaxservice.com





