HACU announces the workshops of its premier conference on Hispanic higher education to be held virtually Oct. 26-28, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has announced more than 50 workshops will be offered virtually under the theme, “Championing Hispanic Higher Education: Fostering Excellence and Social Justice,” as part of its 34th Annual Conference, October 26-28, 2020. A virtual exhibitor experience will also be included.



General conference workshops will include topics of interest to Hispanic-Serving Institutions, offered under six tracks. A separate student track will be offered for undergraduates under HACU’s ¡Adelante! Leadership Institute, taking place Oct. 25-28.

Special features of the conference will include the following: Opening Plenary with HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores who will deliver the State of HACU, an International Plenary focused on “International Education: What’s Next after COVID-19?” and a Town Hall that will feature discussions on the topic of “The 2020 Presidential Election: Its Impact on Latinos and Hispanic Higher Education.” HACU will also recognize honorees that have contributed to improving opportunities for college students.

For a complete agenda and list of workshops, click here .

HACU’s premier conference on Hispanic higher education provides a unique forum for the sharing of information and ideas for the best and most promising practices in the education of Hispanics and promotes and expands partnerships and strategic alliances for collaboration between HACU-member institutions and public- and private-sector organizations.

The regular lineup of Pre- and Post-conference will include:

Oct. 21 - 19th Annual Latino Higher Education Leadership Institute "Developing Leadership from a Place of Strength"

Oct. 22 - Sixth PreK-12/Higher Education Collaboration Symposium

Oct. 29 - Ninth Annual Deans' Forum on Hispanic Higher Education "From Hispanic-Serving to Hispanic-Thriving: A Blueprint for Success"

Advertising, Exhibitor, and Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Registration for HACU’s 34th Annual Conference and pre- and post-conference events is available here.

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) represents more than 500 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education success in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Latin America and Spain. The Association’s national headquarters are in San Antonio, Texas, with offices in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, California. HACU, the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs).

