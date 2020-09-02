Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market to Reach USD 26,967.9 Mn by 2026 Stoked by Advent of Advanced Technologies, states Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Research Report Are Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conformis, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Bioimpianti. and other key market players.

As per the report, the global orthopedic joint replacement market size was worth US$ 19051.2 Mn in the year 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 26967.9 Mn by the end of 2026. Furthermore, it is projected that the global market for orthopedic joint replacement market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The scope of orthopedic joint replacement procedures is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. These procedures include partial replacement, total replacement, revision replacement, and reverse replacement. Among these, total replacement accounted for the maximum share in the global orthopedic joint replacement market in 2018. As per Fortune Business Insights, this segment is projected to remain strong throughout the forecast period between 2018 and 2026. This segment provides more product offerings in total replacement as compared to other segments.

Highlights of the Report:

Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 that the market would face in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers and obstacles.

Profile of all the companies operating in the market.

Elaborate data about the dominating region.

Competitive landscape consisting of mergers & acquisitions, investments, partnerships, new product launches, opening of new facilities, and new contracts.





North America Forecast to Hold Dominant Share

Among regions, the report forecasts North America to account for the largest share in the global orthopedic joint replacement market. The advent of advanced technologies such as artificial disc replacement and their rising adoption is the chief reason responsible for driving the market in North America.

Also, rising awareness regarding the importance of joint replacements in this region may offer huge growth opportunities to the orthopedic joint replacement market. Asia Pacific is also expected to show considerable growth in the global orthopedic joint replacement market. Rising government initiatives to promote medical devices is likely to drive the market in this region.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Rising Incidence of Osteoarthritis and Arthritis to Drive the Market

“Rising prevalence of obesity across the world is likely to fuel demand for orthopedic joint replacement implants,” observes a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Obesity may further lead to rising incidence of arthritis and osteoarthritis, which in turn, is expected to drive the orthopedic joint replacement market,” he added.

Also, the orthopedic joint replacement market is projected to gain traction on account of the recent launches of diverse healthcare reforms by governments of developing as well as developed nations. Several end users such as hospitals, clinics, and medical institutions are planning to promote medical devices via seminars, events, and campaigning. All these promotional methods are anticipated to increase awareness about different orthopedic joint replacement surgeries such as orthopedic joint implants.

Lack of Expertise to Conduct Joint Replacement Surgery May Restrict the Growth

The global orthopedic joint replacement market may face some challenges in the coming years. Lack of skilled experts or orthopedic surgeons is projected to negatively impact the market. This shortage is likely to be more in developing countries than developed ones.

Another major restraint besetting the growth of the market is the usage of alternative treatments. Several patients suffering from arthritis prefer novel therapies and alternative medications instead of joint replacement surgeries.





FDA Approvals on Product to Help Companies Increase their Revenue

The spine division of Stryker announced FDA approval on a new lumbar cage called Tritanium TL Curved Posterior. This product’s approval was announced in 2018 with an aim to aid in lumbar fixation. These approvals are likely to help companies strengthen their product portfolio and improve share in terms of revenue in the global orthopedic joint replacement market.

List of Key Companies operating in the global orthopedic joint replacement market:

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Conformis

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Bioimpianti





Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Segmentations:

By Product

• Knee

• Hip

• Shoulder

• Ankle

• Others

By Procedure

• Total Replacement

• Partial Replacement

• Others

By End User

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





