USAA Insurance Agency Selects Veruna for Agency Modernization

/EIN News/ -- Customization and integration, as well as agent/carrier collaboration opportunities, key to selection.

AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna , developer of the insurance industry’s only agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce the USAA Insurance Agency has selected the Veruna AMS as one of the company’s agency modernization initiatives.

“When selecting new technology solutions, we are conscious of how the change will impact our employees, workflows, speed to market, and member experience,” said Jason Haines, assistant vice president for the USAA Insurance Agency. “We felt strongly about getting a solution that was insurance-specific and allowed us to easily customize when necessary.”

The latest version of Veruna’s AMS, Veruna 2.0, features robust customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities, an upgraded user interface (UI), more dynamic dashboards, enhanced email capabilities, and a completely redesigned activity timeline. Additionally, the new policy, claims, and accounts Kanban views inherent to Veruna 2.0 allow agent users to access account summaries, adjust layouts, and easily drag-and-drop cards from one stage to another without the intervention of IT resources.

“The ability to build direct integration to third-party providers is an important roadmap milestone for us,” said Gary Baker, vice president for the USAA Insurance Agency. “Our member base is significantly more mobile than that of other companies and we are constantly looking for new and better ways of providing both service and access. Veruna’s ease of access and use for our agents helps move us toward a goal of streamlining the insurance experience for all our stakeholders.”

“At Veruna, we spend a lot of time figuring out how we can improve the way modern agencies do business,” said Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna . “Working with the USAA Insurance Agency, we will bring even higher levels of mobility and flexibility to their agent workforce, and we look forward to a long and productive relationship.”

About Veruna

Veruna delivers the insurance industry’s only modern agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform and capable of driving quicker decisions using real-time data, robust analytics, and automated workflows with increased mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

