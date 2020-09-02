BREAKING NEWS: The Centers for Disease Control just issued a nationwide eviction moratorium effective Sept. 4 through December 31, 2020.

Applies wherever there is not a more protective state moratorium in effect

Applies to all tenants who present a signed declaration to their landlords (found in the link below)

Tenants are eligible if

a) their income is less than $99,000 (or household income is less than $198,000),

b) they did not have to pay income tax in 2019, or

c) they received a stimulus check.

Tenants can still be evicted for "reasons other than nonpayment of rent" and landlords can still charge fees for late payments. We will need to keep our eyes on retaliation.

Penalties for landlord violation include fines over $100,000 for individuals and over $200,000 for corporations and/or jail time.