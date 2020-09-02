Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market. This report focused on Open-ended Funds (OEF) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Open-ended Funds (OEF) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
BlackRock
Vanguard Group
State Street Global
Fidelity Investments
Allianz Group
J.P.Morgan Chase
Bank of New York Mellon
AXA Group
Capital Group
Goldman Sachs Group
Prudential Financial
BNP Panbas
UBS
Deutsche Bank
Amundi
Legal & General Group
Wells Fargo
HSBC Holdings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Listed Open-ended Funds(LOF)
Contractual Open-ended Funds
Exchange Traded Funds(ETF)
Market segment by Application, split into
Primary and Secondary Markets
Futures and Spot
Pegging Index
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Open-ended Funds (OEF) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Listed Open-ended Funds(LOF)
1.4.3 Contractual Open-ended Funds
1.4.4 Exchange Traded Funds(ETF)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Primary and Secondary Markets
1.5.3 Futures and Spot
1.5.4 Pegging Index
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Open-ended Funds (OEF) Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Open-ended Funds (OEF) Industry
1.6.1.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Open-ended Funds (OEF) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Open-ended Funds (OEF) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
…..
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 BlackRock
13.1.1 BlackRock Company Details
13.1.2 BlackRock Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 BlackRock Open-ended Funds (OEF) Introduction
13.1.4 BlackRock Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 BlackRock Recent Development
13.2 Vanguard Group
13.2.1 Vanguard Group Company Details
13.2.2 Vanguard Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Vanguard Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Introduction
13.2.4 Vanguard Group Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Vanguard Group Recent Development
13.3 State Street Global
13.3.1 State Street Global Company Details
13.3.2 State Street Global Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 State Street Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Introduction
13.3.4 State Street Global Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 State Street Global Recent Development
13.4 Fidelity Investments
13.4.1 Fidelity Investments Company Details
13.4.2 Fidelity Investments Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Fidelity Investments Open-ended Funds (OEF) Introduction
13.4.4 Fidelity Investments Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Fidelity Investments Recent Development
13.5 Allianz Group
13.5.1 Allianz Group Company Details
13.5.2 Allianz Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Allianz Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Introduction
13.5.4 Allianz Group Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Allianz Group Recent Development
13.6 J.P.Morgan Chase
13.6.1 J.P.Morgan Chase Company Details
13.6.2 J.P.Morgan Chase Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 J.P.Morgan Chase Open-ended Funds (OEF) Introduction
13.6.4 J.P.Morgan Chase Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 J.P.Morgan Chase Recent Development
13.7 Bank of New York Mellon
13.7.1 Bank of New York Mellon Company Details
13.7.2 Bank of New York Mellon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Bank of New York Mellon Open-ended Funds (OEF) Introduction
13.7.4 Bank of New York Mellon Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Bank of New York Mellon Recent Development
13.8 AXA Group
13.8.1 AXA Group Company Details
13.8.2 AXA Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 AXA Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Introduction
13.8.4 AXA Group Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 AXA Group Recent Development
13.9 Capital Group
13.9.1 Capital Group Company Details
13.9.2 Capital Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Capital Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Introduction
13.9.4 Capital Group Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Capital Group Recent Development
13.10 Goldman Sachs Group
13.10.1 Goldman Sachs Group Company Details
13.10.2 Goldman Sachs Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Goldman Sachs Group Open-ended Funds (OEF) Introduction
13.10.4 Goldman Sachs Group Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Goldman Sachs Group Recent Development
13.11 Prudential Financial
13.12 BNP Panbas
13.13 UBS
13.14 Deutsche Bank
13.15 Amundi
13.16 Legal & General Group
13.17 Wells Fargo
13.18 HSBC Holdings
Continued….
