Rafarma Conducts Strategy Conference in Thailand for University and Hospital Joint Venture

/EIN News/ -- Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) reports that Mr. Anucha Pehtpeng, Rafarma’s Director of Thai Operations, represented the company along with leading research teams of from Mahidol University, Yala University and Siriraj Hospital. at a key conference in Bangkok from August 29 through 31. The main point of the conference was to discuss the future collaboration between Rafarma Pharmaceuticals and the above-mentioned institutions.



Mr. Pehtpeng presented Rafarma’s research on the already-proven effects of cannabis-based anti-depression drugs. Mr. Pehtpeng had also presented the company’s advances in a new generation of anti-aging drugs. The conference concluded with Mr. Pehtpeng outlining the importance of the South-East Asian markets and all conference attendees agreed on the importance of joint research projects being commenced between Rafarma Pharmaceuticals and the above-mentioned institutions.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

