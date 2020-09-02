Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Announces Progress on Roadways, Thanks Trump Administration and Nebraska’s Federal Delegation for Support

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the acceleration of multiple infrastructure projects in the greater Omaha area thanks to a close partnership between the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA).

Under the Ricketts’ Administration, NDOT has been focused on efficiencies in project delivery to expedite projects and deliver much-needed improvements faster. This announcement comes after the NDOT received authority from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to obligate an additional $45 million in federal funding to various transportation projects in the state.

“The NDOT has worked closely with MAPA to create efficiencies and optimize federal funds,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This partnership resulted in more effective execution of the project delivery process and an acceleration of much-needed projects in the Omaha area. I want to thank President Trump and his administration for their ongoing support for infrastructure and the Nebraska federal delegation for their continued advocacy for Nebraska.”

MAPA and NDOT had been working closely to efficiently obligate $54 million of MAPA’s federal aid balance. Due to the success, the State was able to advance spending authority to MAPA to accelerate key infrastructure projects. The authority comes from what FHWA calls “August Redistribution.” Under it, state departments of transportation are allowed to obligate a portion of unused federal fiscal year 2020 funds and redistribute them to states that have demonstrated ability to effectively obligate funds by September 30, 2020.

A sample of the projects benefiting from the additional spending authority:

Reimbursement expenses for four-lane urban reconstruction in Douglas County on 180 th Street

Street Reconstruct 168 th Street, West Center to Poppleton in Omaha

Street, West Center to Poppleton in Omaha Reconstruct 36 th Street from N-370-Sharidan Road in Bellevue

Street from N-370-Sharidan Road in Bellevue Reconstruct 156th Street in Bennington

Funding received through August Redistribution does not increase total funding to states but accelerates the construction reimbursement process.

GOV RICKETTS’ COMMITMENT TO TRANSPORTATION IS GROWING NEBRASKA

Over the past few years, Governor Ricketts has worked with the Nebraska Legislature and transportation stakeholders to focus on ways to modernize Nebraska’s transportation system through innovation and efficiency. Previous initiatives include: