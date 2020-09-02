MACH-7 MUZIK presents "Black Summer Again"

Mach-7 Muzik (Marcus Machado & Vicky Casis)

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of "Black Summer - Vol. 2," producer powerhouse siblings Marcus Machado and Vicky Casis have dropped "Black Summer Again," featuring a variety of emcees from New York representing the new times that we are living in.

Their production team, Mach 7-Muzik is focused on adding a new sound and vibe to the hip hop world. Smooth grooves are the characteristic of this groundbreaking, pandemic-era EP. Thoughtful lyrics and effortless rhythms feel designed to carry the listener away to sweeter times.

Marcus Machado, a former child prodigy playing guitar since the age of 2, was named in 2014 by Rolling Stone as the ”Next Young Gun.” As one of the world’s preeminent guitarists on the rise, Marcus played alongside Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway on the score for the upcoming documentary Mr. Soul.

Vicky Casis is a female music producer from Brooklyn, NY who is ready to spread her unique style of beats to this world. Her music can be described as original, relatable, and can touch the soul. She has produced for talented artists such as rapper JSWISS, French rapper Billie Brelok, sultry Tanzanian singer Koku Ganza, and many others. Casis has also assisted in creating music for Hip Hop documentary

Contact High. On December 2, 2019 she released her first EP called Baby Gurl. Vicky Casis is on her way to becoming one of the best music producers of her generation and there is more great music coming in the future from her.

These talented musicians and producers are bringing a new sound straight out of New York, directly to your ears!