Traffic Alert- VT Route 58 & Lake Region Road Orleans VT
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 58 E & Lake Region Rd is CLOSED in the area of due to a TT UNIT CRASH.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank You
Michelle Bulger
ECD-I
Williston PSAP
802.878.7111