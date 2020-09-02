Traffic Alert- VT Route 58 & Lake Region Road Orleans VT

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 58 E & Lake Region Rd is CLOSED in the area of due to a TT UNIT CRASH.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank You

Michelle Bulger

ECD-I

Williston PSAP

802.878.7111