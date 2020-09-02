Cell Therapy Market Size to Gain a Stronghold During Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

High target disease prevalence, product launches, and increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements are driving the market for cell therapy.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell therapy is considered an integral part of immunotherapy and has shown excellent therapeutic ability in clinical indications. Studies related to the use of cells for therapeutic ability has gained tremendous popularity in healthcare as well as scientific community. The Cell Therapy Market has gained immense popularity globally due to the advent of techniques like stem cell therapy, CAR-T cell therapy, and cord blood cell therapy. Each of the therapies has gained traction owing to their extensive application in cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5330?reqfor=covid



Market Dynamics- Drivers

Increasing research and development activities are expected to drive growth of the stem cell therapy market

Increasing research and development activities are expected to drive growth of the global stem cell therapy market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2010, the Augusta University (U.S.) initiated Phase I clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a single, autologous cord blood stem infusion for treatment of cerebral palsy in children. The study is estimated to complete in July 2019. Cerebral palsy is a severe, lifelong disability disease that affects children, and has various signs and symptoms such as poor coordination, stiff muscles, and tremors.

Increasing product launches by market players is expected to propel the global stem cell therapy market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2017, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., launched their product called Prestige Lyotechnology for long-term storage of living cells and tissues. Prestige Lyotechnology mainly focuses on placental products such as stem cells. Such technological advancements are expected to support the growth of the stem cell therapy market.

Regional Insights

Regional segmentation of the global stem cell therapy market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Among regions, North America stem cell therapy market is expected to account for the largest market share, owing to increasing research and development activities in the region. For instance, in February 2018, City of Hope Medical Center, U.S initiated clinical phase I study of the pre-transplant immunosuppressive therapy for haploidentical transplants in patients with sickle cell disease. The study is expected to complete in February 2023.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5330



Europe is expected to account for significant traction in the global stem cell therapy market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing number of approvals by regulatory authorities in the region. For instance, in November 2018, Novartis AG received an approval from the European Commission for its CAR-T (Kymriah) for treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and adult patients.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the stem cell therapy market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of research programs in the region. For instance, in March 2019, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) announced the launch of three stem cell clinic research programs for treatment of severe eye diseases and gynecological diseases. The program is registered by the National Health Commission and the National Medical Products Administration. The stem cell research programs are majorly focused on treatment of retinal pigment degeneration, ovarian dysfunction, and intrauterine adhesions in women.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the global cell therapy market are

Kolon Tissue Gene, Inc.,

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.,

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.,

NuVasive, Inc.,

Pharmicell Co Ltd.,

Vericel Corporation,

Fibrocell Science Inc.,

Anterogen.co., Ltd.,

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.,

Pharmicell Co., Ltd., and Medipost Co., Ltd.

Similar Reports:





U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Organ-on-Chip Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Surrogacy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Butterfly Needle Sets Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



Oral Antibiotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Neutropenia Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research