Acoustic Emission Equipment Market Size to Grow $130.8 Million by 2027: AMR

Aging infrastructure, increase in network densification, rise in standards of quality in developing countries, and surge in number of new infrastructural projects augment the growth of the global acoustic emission equipment market. By product type, the AE systems segment dominated the market in 2019. By technique, the linear location segment is anticipated to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, North America is expected to rule the roost throughout 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global acoustic emission equipment industry generated $108.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to generate $130.8 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Aging infrastructure, increase in network densification, rise in standards of quality in developing countries, and surge in number of new infrastructural projects augment the growth of the global acoustic emission equipment market. On the other hand, lack of quantitative analysis in commercial acoustic emission testing and weak signals in noisy operating environments impede the market growth. Nevertheless, rise in investments in smart cities and big data analytics are anticipates to usher multiple opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The manufacturing processes for acoustic emission equipment have been affected due to lockdown. In addition, the supply chain disruptions further hampered the market growth as it led to huge shortage of raw materials.

Nevertheless, the companies in various regions have reinitiated their working processes, with concern to the regulation policies issued by the government bodies.

The global acoustic emission equipment market is segmented by product type, technique, end user, and region.

Based on product type, the AE systems segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than three fourths of the global acoustic emission equipment market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the hand held systems segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes standalone sensors segment.

Based on technique, the linear location segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments including multiple channel source location technique, zonal location technique, and point location technique.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share with more than one-third of the global acoustic emission equipment market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2027. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. Furthermore, regions including LAMEA and Europe are also analyzed in the report.

The key market players in the report include Campbell Scientific, Inc., Acoustic Monitoring International, Inc., Dodson Technical Services, Inc., Score Atlanta Inc., Siemens AG, Vallen Systeme GmbH, Wabtec Corporation, Mistras Group, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, and Schmitt Europe Ltd.

